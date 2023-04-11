As leaders at the state level work to address gun legislation, a new study is said to reveal how gun violence is affecting Americans.
Betty Maddox-Battle founded a homicide support group called G.R.I.E.V.E., which stands for grieving relatives in every violent event.
Her 25-year-old son was killed in a senseless shooting years ago.
Maddoxx now works to help other families facing similar tragedies.
“I see the hurt, the anger, the pressures going on inside that cause them physical problems,” said Betty Maddox-Battle.
“I would say close to over 500 families have been affected that I've come in contact with,” she said.
The Kaiser Family Foundation conducted a national poll to get information on families impacted by gun violence.
The study found one in five Americans have lost a loved one to gun-related violence.
Tammy Parish says she has lost two sons.
"Once you put your hand on that gun when you pull that trigger, you can't say 'I'm sorry,'” Tammy Parrish, a mother impacted by gun violence.
She says the emotional toll can last long after losing a loved-one.
"When you take a life, that person has already transitioned and gone. I'm not getting my son back,” said Parrish.
G.R.I.E.V.E.'s founder says losing a family member to gun violence is something you never get over. She wants to help families find peace.
“So I'm trying to work with these families to let them know there's help out there. There are organizations like Grieve that can provide the necessary help,” said Maddox-Battle
