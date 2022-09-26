UPDATE: Food City in Red Bank celebrated the official opening of the new Starbucks Monday morning.
The ribbon cutting ceremony also included the presentation of a Food City check to Red Bank High School.
The café is located inside the grocery store and is now open for business.
PREVIOUS STORY: A new Starbucks café will be opening in Red Bank next week.
Food City announced on Wednesday the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the new Starbucks location inside the Red Bank Food City.
This marks the company’s 42nd Starbucks location, with a number of others planned in the near future.
Starbucks offers a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, including seasonal favorites, as well as an assortment of tasty breakfast sandwiches and pastries.