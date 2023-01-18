Hamilton County Schools are introducing a new staffing and budgeting model to better meet the needs of its students. The plan includes an additional $25 million in funding that will be allocated directly to schools for student-facing staff, giving principals more autonomy and flexibility in determining the type and level of specialized support positions at their schools.
According to Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson, this change is in response to stakeholder concerns about student needs raised during the development of the district’s new strategic plan, as well as the diminishing teacher pipeline available to school districts.
Each school will receive base staffing for its core operations, including academic press and personalization, and a supplemental allocation to use for student-facing positions. Funding for the supplemental allocations will come from reimagining base staffing and an additional investment of $25 million from throughout the district’s budget and new state dollars from the TISA funding plan.
The allocations are based on six categories: enrollment, economically disadvantaged, non-proficient, concentrated poverty, exceptional education, and English learner. Principals will have 30 days to work with their community superintendents to build their staffing plans for the 2023-24 school year before job postings begin on March 1st.