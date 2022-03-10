New seafood company opens up in Red Bank

Chattanooga will soon have a new option for buying seafood in the Scenic City.
The Chattanooga Seafood Company announced on Thursday that it is now open for business.
It is located at 1743 Dayton Boulevard in Red Bank.
Owner Thomas Jones, better known as TJ, wanted to meet the demand for a fresh seafood market in the area.
Jones enlisted the expertise of Jeff Simmons, a lifelong friend from Chattanooga.
Simmons has over twenty-five years of experience with his successful seafood store, Seafood Station, in Loveland, Ohio. He shared his knowledge with Jones as he developed his unique business plan to bring only the freshest seafood to his community and the surrounding cities.
The Chattanooga Seafood Company will feature ten to fifteen types of seafood and shellfish such as oysters, clams, crab, and lobster.
The selections will change to reflect the various types of seafood in season and local market preferences.
Jones plans to feature his own in-house smoked salmon and eventually plans to offer salmon jerky. In addition to the salmon, his menu will include grab-and-go items such as soups, spreads, sauces and dips.
As his business grows, Jones wants to offer customers an even larger selection of seafood and various side items.
“Eventually I also plan to add grab-and-go meals along with my own in-house fish stock,” said Jones. “We’ll have something in stock for every seafood lover.”
For more information, you can visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on the website.
For questions or comments, email TJ@chattanoogaseafoodcompany.com or call 423-661-FISH (3474).