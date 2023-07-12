Residents of Bradley and McMinn counties are being warned of a new scam involving two men posing as road department workers.
The men, driving a work truck loaded with traffic cones, tell locals that the road department requires them to re-pave the county's portion of the utility right-of-way, and the property owner must pay for it.
They then will threaten the property owner, telling them they will be summoned to court if they do not pay upfront.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office urges locals to be wary of this scam and to contact them if they have any doubts.
The non-emergency number for the BCSO is 423-728-7311.
McMinn County Sheriff's Department has also been alerted to this scam.