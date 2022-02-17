New 'Rock the Riverfront' festival to bring huge seesaws, performances, and art vendors to Chattanooga

UPDATE: The city of Chattanooga has been gearing up for a new month-long festival, Rock The Riverfront.
The event is free to the public, and will take place from March 4th-April 3rd on the Chattanooga Green.
The festival will be open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
River City Company says "Rock the Riverfront features not only Impulse, an interactive art installation, where you can rock back and forth on oversized see-saws, but also each weekend will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, music, performances and so much more!"
Event-goers can enjoy musical performances by SoundCorps Sidewalk Stages every Wednesday and Thursday.
The full list of events happening during the month-long event can be found HERE.
PREVIOUS STORY: Coming soon to Chattanooga's riverfront: a playground item with a new twist.
It's an interactive art installation of 15 huge seesaws that light up and create sound. They range from 16 to 24 feet in length.
The attraction is called 'Impulse' and will be free every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from March 4th - April 3rd. It will also feature live entertainment on weekends.
It's at the Chattanooga Green Park on Riverfront Parkway next to the Tennessee Aquarium.