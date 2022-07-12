The public safety camera on McCallie Avenue is up and running. The camera was not properly working during a shooting that cost three people their lives a month ago.
The camera has been up and running properly for almost a month now, a City of Chattanooga official said the camera was installed on June 17.
An investigator reported the McCallie Avenue camera issue to the City of Chattanooga’s IT department on May 21, weeks before a tragic shooting.
A City of Chattanooga representative said the camera was tested and the next step was for the Chattanooga Police Department to coordinate maintenance with the camera vendor. Chattanooga police said a request was made, but because of scheduling issues, it never happened.
At the time, there were three other cameras in city that were not working.
City of Chattanooga Senior Advisor for Communication Strategy Kristen Yates says they have ordered eleven new cameras.
“Five of them will used an emergency placements, so that moving forward if there is ever a police camera that is out we have one we can switch it out with to continue comprehensive continued coverage. We have six additional ones that are being put up immediately to replace other inoperable cameras across the city.”
Yates says the new cameras are very complex.
“They actually included five different cameras. So, there is one camera that is your standard tilt, pan, and zoom camera and then they have four additional cameras that provided a 360 view around the pole,” says Yates.
Moving forward, the Chattanooga Police Department will be prioritizing and ensuring that the cameras are working properly at all times as part of their focus deterrence initiative that launched earlier this summer.
Yates says it includes an real-time intelligence center to monitor the footage of the cameras to make sure they can send patrol out to deescalate potential violent situations.