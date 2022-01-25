A new bill in the Georgia State Senate is confusing and concerning for educators. Proposed Senate Bill 345 prohibits state and local governments from mandating vaccine passports.
Senator Jeff Mullis, of Chickamauga, one of the sponsors of the bill said they hear the concerns and are addressing them.
"It just makes me really anxious," Former Daycare Director Beverly Trobaugh said.
Georgia Senate Bill 345 is short, but not specific.
"It's difficult to say just based on how the Georgia Senate bill is written, which particular vaccinations they are referring to," Public Administration and Policy Associate Professor Marcus Mauldin said.
Based on how it's written, Associate Professor Mauldin said it would prohibit school districts from requiring any vaccines. The bill said no school district shall require proof of vaccination of any person as a condition of providing any service or access to any facility.
The bill doesn't say which vaccines.
"All choices have consequences," Trobaugh said.
Trobaugh was a daycare director in Fort Oglethorpe for 30 years. She said she's seen firsthand how important vaccines are and was concerned when she read the bill.
"Elimination of all vaccinations will just have a resurgence of things we have come to control," Trobaugh said.
The first vaccine mandate in U.S. schools was enacted in Massachusetts in the 1850s. Today, all states require proof of vaccinations for students in public schools.
"We don't need to eliminate, I understand the COVID concern, but that should not enter into these other concerns," Trobaugh said.
Senator Jeff Mullis, one of the sponsors of the bill, said she's right. The committee is working on rewriting the bill to make it specific to just the COVID-19 vaccine.
Once it's rewritten, the next step is for it to be voted on by the Senate, then the House. If passed by the House, it will need to be signed by the Governor.