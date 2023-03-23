Hamilton County Schools has partnered with the city of Chattanooga to create a future-ready institute for high school students that will support early learning centers.
Starting in the fall, incoming Hamilton County Schools freshmen will be able to earn child development associate credentials throughout high school. After graduation, they will be eligible for employment at early learning centers in the Chattanooga area.
Participating students will earn credentials through the One Chattanooga Institute of Early Care and Learning program.
The program will be based out of Tyner Academy and open to all first-year students across the district.
"Alongside taking their regular education classes, they will take classes in child development and early childhood education. They will have work base experiences, site-based experiences for shadowing to learn how to be a quality early learning provider, directly in sites locally and in centers locally that have agreed to be hose sites for them," Karitsa Jones, the City of Chattanooga Department of Early Learning Administrator said.
Students' credentials will allow them to earn a livable wage right after high school.
Champion Christian Learning Academy is one of the handful of early learning centers that will allow students to get hands-on experience.
The owner Cynthia Evans said getting high school students ready now will help future generations.
"Everyone knows between birth and five years old, that is the most critical time of development. We are not just talking about academically; we are talking about socially, we are talking about physically, we are talking about cognitively," Evans said.
Evans also said to help future generations, more workers are needed in the Early Care and Learning field.
"Most facilities like mine are either understaffed or the staff there is overworked. We need the manpower to make this happen," Evans said.
Money from the American Rescue Plan will help the City of Chattanooga support the program for the next five years.
"It's a triple win for our community; it's been said when you create an early childhood seed, the employer wins, the child wins, and the parent wins. It is a very big deal; it will create a virtuous cycle will the power to lift an entire generations and families out of poverty over time," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said.