The City of Chattanooga has a new plan to address homelessness. They are reopening public restrooms, increasing patrols by Chattanooga Police, and temporarily removing benches.
Ellis Smith with the City of Chattanooga said efforts will help homeless people get the help they need and out of harm’s way.
Smith said the reopening of restrooms that were closed during the pandemic eliminates altercations that may arise when a homeless person attempts to use a restroom at a business.
Additional transportation for Chattanooga Police is being added through bikes and golf carts in high call volume areas.
“The idea of that is trying to help more accessibility be created between the police and the community. Sometimes when you are in a car and the windows are rolled up, it is hard to kind of hear somebody or what is going on,” Smith said.
Smith said a few bikes and a golf cart may need to be purchased for the measure; it will also result in officers spending more time out of their vehicles.
The city will have local non-profits train front-line workers downtown to help them manage crisis situations with the homeless population.
Regular meetings are being held with different organizations and agencies to assist as well.
"As we are working on these other measures, we are temporarily taking up some specific benches in areas where you have those links to harassment, to intimidation, panhandling. We have removed those, but we plan to put those back, as the other measures are restored,” Smith said.
Smith said every incident involving the homeless doesn't always mean they need to be arrested and put in jail, sometimes they just need to be connected to the right resources.
“I think what we are trying to do is serve everybody. Everybody is in all sorts of different situations, it is terrible when someone is in an unhoused situation, but at the same time we have laws and we have to enforce those laws and keep everybody safe,” Smith said.
Smith said the end goal of the initiative is to get everyone housed.
“If they are having a crisis, whether that's a mental health crisis or overdose on something, or whatever that may be -- that's a symptom. The reason they are out there, the reason they are doing that outside a restaurant, or inside a retail establishment or on the street is because they are unhoused,” Smith said.