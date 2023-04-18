Residents of Dalton now have more opportunities to enjoy the popular sport pickleball with new courts at the Lakeshore Park Tennis Complex.
The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department has just added six temporary courts to the existing six permanent outdoor courts located at the Brookwood Park. The new courts were created over three existing tennis courts, with lines for pickleball painted over the tennis courts.
Will Chappell, Recreation Superintendent for the Parks and Rec Department stated, “For general league play, they don't use those particular courts as much. That's why we painted pickleball lines on them, and if on down the line we’re able to actually make a complex for pickleball, these will be easy to take back up and use just for tennis again.”
In addition to the outdoor facilities, the Parks and Rec Department also offers indoor courts for the sport at the Mack Gaston Community Center. A schedule will soon be created to determine when the courts will be used for pickleball play and when they'll be configured for tennis.
With the addition of these extra courts, Dalton residents have more chances to get out and play the fast-growing sport of pickleball.