The Marion County Sheriff's Department is warning citizens to be aware of malicious phone calls. Recently, they have even identified some of the calls are cloning the department's own phone number.
They recommend that anyone who is not expecting a call, should not answer those calls. They want you to help to spread the word, especially to more elderly family members who may not be aware of these dangerous calls and their tactics.
Many phone services have apps to help filter these spam calls, and they are encouraging everyone to call their service provider if they are looking for information to help fight against spam calls.
The most important piece of advice the Sheriff's Department can give is to never give personal information or money over the phone. It is a warning against the old adage that if it sounds to good to be true, it most likely is.