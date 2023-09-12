Residents of Murray County are being warned to be aware of a new phone scam targeting unsuspecting victims.
According to the Murray County Sheriffs Office, the scam involves a caller claiming to be Sergeant Nix from the Sheriff's Office who threatens potential victims with an arrest warrant for failure to appear unless an amount of money is paid over the phone.
The Murray County Sheriffs Office has confirmed that this is a scam and that law enforcement would never contact someone and ask for payment over the phone to avoid an arrest warrant.
If anyone receives a call like this, they are urged to contact their local police agency.