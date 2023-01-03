Those leading a community effort to construct a new park in Ringgold for families who have members with disabilities are hoping a site will be named in 2023.
The Crossroads Unity Family Park has been in development for about eight years and benefits from a partnership with the city of Ringgold, said Millie Cheek, chairwoman of the park's committee. The volunteers are raising money for the park and to build its play features, she said in a phone interview, while the city will provide the land, park upkeep and infrastructure such as parking and stormwater capture.
"What makes it (the park) unique is that the park is all accessible," Cheek said. "It'll meet the needs of children with special abilities -- we all have special abilities -- with a special emphasis on adults with disabilities."
