Four miles of multi-use, single track mountain biking trails are set to open for public use in late September.
The Tennessee River Gorge Trust said in a news release that the trails were funded and created by the community, and a opening celebration is planned for Friday, September 29, from 2:00 - 3:30pm.
The trail head is located on River Gorge Drive in Chattanooga. Signs will be on display in the Black Creek neighborhood, directing participants to the correct location. Trailhead parking is limited at the trailhead; overflow parking will be available at the top of the mountain, 0.8 miles past the trailhead.
The trails were built by the International Mountain Biking Association’s Trail Solutions, a recognized leader in trail development and builder of world-class trails across the country. Designed with adaptive mountain bikes in mind, these trails will be compatible for a variety of riders.
“This project was designed with community input every step of the way,” TRGT executive director Rick Huffines said. “Chattanoogans asked for world-class, sustainable mountain biking trails that cater to all skill and accessibility levels, and we are overjoyed to officially open these trails to the public.”
The trails were funded and created by the community, are open to the public and located within Chattanooga city limits on Aetna Mountain. They are designed for mountain bikers, hikers and runners. Mountain bikers will enjoy beginner-friendly to intermediate level trails with optional advanced features built in for more experienced riders. The trails will eventually be expanded to include additional trail segments in the coming years.
“These trails are incredibly valuable additions for Chattanooga’s outdoor community,” advanced mountain biker Charlie Mix said. “As an avid mountain biker with a 10-month-old son, I am excited to see the addition of these trails so close to our home in North Chattanooga, and I hope to share them with him soon. Aetna will offer a place for newer riders to ride and progress in the Tennessee River Gorge, while providing additional options for more seasoned riders.”
The project was made possible by land donations from Black Creek and funding from the community members, Lyndhurst Foundation, International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA), Tower Community Bank, Chattanooga Tourism Co. Rock Creek, Fox Factory and RH Aviation.