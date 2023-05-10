New MRI arrives at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger

Erlanger's Children's Hospital welcomed a new state-of-the-art pediatric MRI machine. This new machine, the only dedicated MRI machine for pediatric patients in the region, was lifted into the Kennedy Outpatient Center and is the first phase of the new Children's MRI and Outpatient Procedure Center.
This new center, with its unique environment and equipment specifically designed for kids, is expected to drastically reduce the anxiety experienced by pediatric patients during MRI procedures. The MRI machine is anticipated to become operational by early June and the Children's Hospital at Erlanger pediatric specialists are looking forward to using it to provide better care for their pediatric patients.