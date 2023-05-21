A new Mediterranean-inspired concept from SquareOne Holding Company, (SquareOne) is scheduled to open in Lookout Mountain.
On June 19th, Massey’s Kitchen will open in the former Cafe on the Corner space on Scenic Highway.
Massey’s Kitchen will offer a made-from-scratch menu with artisan breads, and a full bar.
The menu is full of fresh ingredients, shareable foods, and great drinks.
The owners say they approached the menu in an informal way, allowing us a range from Italian, Spanish, and Greek inspired cuisine and a couple of traditional American items.
The building was built in around 1919, county records show. In it's early years, it served as a town grocery store. Cafe on the Corner opened in 2009.
The former long-time owners of the cafe, O.., had to rebuild from the ground up after the century-old restaurant was incinerated by a fire that started around 4 a.m. on May 27, 2014 - right after a busy Memorial Day when the USA Cycling National Championships rolled through town. After months of working on the damage, the popular eatery reopened on in December of 2015.
In 2022, the owners announced Cafe on the Corner was closing its doors.
The new owners plan to keep its historical importance alive.
The “Massey’s Kitchen” name pays tribute to the former Massey’s general store that occupied the exact same space for 50 years from the 1920s to 1970s. The historic general store was known for being the community gathering place that provided a personal touch to their customers by offering hand-delivered fresh food and an inviting place for friends and family to gather for any occasion.
Massey’s Kitchen will provide to-go and its own delivery service on Lookout Mountain in addition to its seated-service for lunch and dinner every day of the week. The eatery also provides a unique weekend brunch as well.
The building is currently undergoing renovations.
Massey’s Kitchen and the SquareUp Foundation will be raising money and awareness to support the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Hematology and Oncology Clinic during the opening.
The clinic will use the funds to purchase a new surgical procedure/infusion bed that is designed specifically for children undergoing treatments for diseases such as childhood leukemia.