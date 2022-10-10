Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Walker County following a new development at McLemore on Lookout Mountain.
The new development will feature a cloudland lodge, 250-room hotel, conference room and spa.
A second 18-hole golf course is also being added.
Scenic Land Company President Duane Horton said since his company took over the McLemore development, the community has consistently grown.
“When we took over the project originally in 2017-2018, there were approximately 15 employees. We now have over a hundred employees there, and with the hotel and lodge on line we are expecting hundreds more to be added over the next 18 months,” Horton said.
Over 400 new jobs are anticipated to be created and a few of those jobs are already on the market.
“We are building a golf course; we are going to have to grow it in next year and we are going to have to hire people to help with that. Right after the first of the year, we are going to begin selling hotel rooms for the next year, so we have that coming online. Existing food and beverage operations is growing,” Horton said.
There will be entry level and up to management positions openings, Horton said there is room for growth if employees want to work their way up.
Not only is the development creating employment opportunities, it is creating dollars as well.
“Over the last four years, we have had nearly 250-million dollars in investments that we have been able to pour into the community. It is creating a lot of tax revenue already; I mean in the millions and I expect it to really grow to much more,” Horton said.
Horton believes McLemore is one of the biggest private investment projects in Walker County and possibly in Northwest Georgia.
“While we have a beautiful place, what really makes it special is the people that are there. Within the people who live in the community, those that work there, the surround partners, neighbors, and communities we have, investors that are bringing investments into the region. They are all really working to create something really special,” Horton said.
The lodge and hotel at McLemore are expected to open up in February of 2024.