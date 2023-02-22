Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says he's working on a proposal for a brand new maximum security building.
The Safety & Corrections Committee met Wednesday morning to discuss the urgency of continued renovations.
"It was designed as a work house, minimum security and not a jail, so that is the Hamilton County Jail now, not a work house," said Sheriff Garrett.
Austin Garrett says the Safety & Corrections Committee will be meeting each month to talk about on going issues and the poor conditions of the Silverdale Detention Center.
"From camera systems that were outdated and inoperable, fiber ran through the building, door locks that had to be updated, things that were worn out," said Garrett.
Sheriff Garrett says the overhead lights specifically are not correction grade lights. He says inmates are able to tear them down and make weapons out of them.
"I had two deputies who were cut, stabbed, in the middle of intervening an attack between two inmates, they prevented one inmate from being hurt, but they were hurt in the process. They were hurt with a forged weapon," said Garrett.
In 2017, County Commissioners approved $20 million to be used for upgrading Silverdale. Since then, more than $60 million have been used to upgrade the jail from housing low-level offenders to violent criminals.
Sheriff Garrett says $6 million was allocated for fixing doors and cameras, but because the facility is not built to be a jail.
"Inmates are damaging property from pluming to lighting, and they take parts from that and they're making weapons," said Garrett.
Garret says he is working with the committee to figure out how to mitigate the danger on inmates and the staff while also keeping tax payers in mind.
He says instead of replacing damaged property regularly, he is working on a proposal for a brand new maximum security building.
"So correctional grade lighting, correctional grade plumping that prevents that from happening. And we believe there needs to be an additional building on that foot print, we need to build a max security facility," said Garrett.
Sheriff Garret says if they build the new facility, other buildings could be repurposed to hold programs for inmates.
"Because we believe if we prepare inmates with life skills, with the ability to have a good paying job, that the likelihood of them coming back through is better," said Garrett.
Hamilton County Commissioners approved an extra $1 million at the beginning of February to complete renovations at Silverdale.
Sheriff Garrett says the next step is to bring a proposed plan for the new facility to the county commission. There is not a timeline or price tag yet.