A news conference was held Thursday at a new site for the Chattanooga Lookouts stadium.
AT&T field has been home to the Lookouts for two decades, but they will soon have a new home that will serve as much more than just a place to watch a ball game.
The new Lookouts' stadium will be a 'multi-use stadium' meaning it could be used for concerts, community events, and a number of other things during the minor league baseball off season.
“We know that there are still a lot of steps and go through some city and county processes but we believe we have the right plan and are on the right path and we will be throwing our first pitch in April of 2025,” Chattanooga Lookouts Managing Owner Jason Freier said.
Jason Freier is the Managing Owner of the Lookouts, he said this a huge turn around after being at risk of losing the team a couple years ago.
“We got a reprieve from Major League Baseball they said they would take away the Major League affiliation if we did not have a suitable facility. The existing facility doesn't meet their standards but now that we are going to show we have a plan hopefully within the next few months financing in place to build a new facility. This safe guards the long-term future of the Lookouts here in Chattanooga,” Freier said.
Chattanooga's Mayor Tim Kelly is excited that this upgrade is in motion.
He said this will add a much-needed face lift when driving into the scenic city from Nashville.
“Chattanooga has a thriving tourist industry and it is important. As I have said many times coming in from the west it is kind of like a smile for Chattanooga with its two front teeth knocked out. This needs to be something we are proud of in Chattanooga,” Kelly said.
Not only will the new development feature the 79-million-dollar stadium, there will be stores, restaurants, office space, residential space and more to increase the attractiveness of the southside.
A new exit from I-24 will also be part of the project.
“I think that some of what we did not talk about in the press conference is that none of us are really gun hold about the stadium it is about the development around the stadium. What the stadium does do from where the looks are at currently is it brings in people from Georgia and neighboring counties and communities,” Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said.
Freier said the stadium on Hawk Hill has served its purpose now it's time to move on.
“For us this is an opportunity create something that is designed and built the right way and not just for baseball but for tons of events whether that be for concerts, other sporting events, community events and that sort of things. Really incorporating some of these historic buildings and make an iconic venue that I think will be famous all across the country,” Freier said.
As of now, there is no timeline for the ground breaking.