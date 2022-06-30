Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger told county commissioners about plans for a new Chattanooga Lookouts baseball stadium, surrounded by new development at the Wheland Foundry site on Chattanooga's Southside.
He said the project will encompass 120 acres, with nine acres for the stadium, which is estimated to cost around $70 million.
Office space, retail establishments and restaurants are expected to surround the stadium.
The mayor said the city and county will be putting $1.5 million each into the project with the funding from the county already available from within the county's current funding. Coppinger, along with Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly will present the detailed plans for funding and construction at a Thursday morning press conference at the site.