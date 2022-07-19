A local manufacturing company has teamed up with the creators of a new life-saving product for students in mass shooting situations.
First Line Furniture is taking "duck and cover" to a whole new level of protection with their new mobile ballistic wall that also doubles as just an ordinary table.
"It was derived out of real tragedies that have happened in schools."
There are two gentlemen in St. Louis that are in the furniture industry and they decided they needed to do something about it," John Jerman, President of Office Furniture Works said.
A bulletproof table to protect students from school shootings is being manufactured right here in Chattanooga.
AJ Unger and Rich Turbacek designed and patented the product. The table received its first of three patents in just over five months which they say is typically unheard of in the patent process.
"The concept is, in a classroom, you'll roll the table up against the classroom door - lock the wheels - the other 3 tables in the back of the room would flip and create a triangle in the back of the room. You can get about 25, almost 30, kids in that triangle behind that space," Jerman said.
The 360-pound table is easy for students to operate. They will release a lever and the table will provide a barricade that is completely bulletproof to protect them.
This table will absorb the bullets.
"Shooter comes to the door, he shoots the lock out, all of the rounds go into the table. It's not metallic, there is no ricochet."
Their creation has been military tested with grenades and various handguns and machine guns.
"No penetration. In fact the table next even moved off of its spot," he said.
The company said something had to be done to move things forward in the current climate of mass shootings.
The company hopes this product will help classrooms get closer to safety and eliminate mass shootings one table at a time.