The Senate recently passed Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff's legislation to boost solar manufacturing in America.

The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act is aimed at strengthening American energy independence and reducing dependence of overseas imports, as well as creating more jobs, lowering energy costs, and more.

“What this bill is going to do is incentivize direct manufacturing products in the United States. It is going to give us more control over our supply chains and that is how we strengthen our energy independence by producing more of these products at home,” Scott Moskowitz said.

Scott Moskowitz is the Head of Public Affairs for QCELLS, a solar manufacturing company in Dalton.

He said the Senate’s decision is timely with the company's recent announcement.

“It currently employs about 750 people and we are in the process of expanding and nearly doubling its capacity. We are going to bring on another 470 workers, well over a thousand people employed full time at that site in Dalton. That new investment of 171 million dollars is on top of what we originally invested. It makes that site the leading solar panel manufacturing facility in the country,” Moskowitz said.

SEMA will help QCELLS produce other expansions in the future, continuing to help the industry grow.

Moskowitz said this is just one step in meeting the demand for solar energy.

“Solar in most years is the leading form of new energy installed in the United States. We are installing more solar than we are natural gas, wind, and any other type of energy technology at the moment,” Moskowitz said.

He thanks Senators Ossoff and Warnock for their on-going support of clean energy and clean energy manufacturing.

“We have not had anything like this in the United States in a long time even though we want it to be a key manufacturer of advanced technology like this. Georgia remains a fantastic place to be in the advanced manufacturing industry. We have a diverse set of businesses and industries here and a great high quality workforce,” Moskowitz said.