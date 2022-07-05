Tommy Farmer, Special Agent in charge of the TBI's Dangerous Drugs Taskforce said the opioid epidemic has been on the rise.
In 2020 the state of Tennessee reported at least 2,338 people died from an opioid overdose.
He says the state has worked to address the opioid issue by placing restrictions on prescriptions, educating patients, establishing treatment resources, and drug take-back days. Yet, overdoses continue to increase.
Farmer says prescribed opioids are no longer the driving force, it's illicit drugs.
"The illicit drugs are predominately Fentanyl and the analogs of Fentanyl, not pharmaceutical grade Fentanyl."
This week a new law was enacted requiring doctors who prescribe opioids to their patients to also offer them another drug like Naloxone or Narcan that has the potential to reverse the effects of an overdose from opioids.
Farmer believes it will have a good impact in the state.
"It broadens the spectrum of those healthcare providers."
He also says getting Narcan into the hands of more people should lead to more life saving events, but there could be a potential downside.
"If it's not reported to coalitions, or ropes coordinators or mental health substance abuse, then that's a missed opportunity for that individual to get into treatment," he explained.
For those taking illicit opioids Farmer warns it's reckless and there are no real assurances.
"So, it's not a matter of if you are doing these things, it's a matter of when it's going to happen and there may not be someone to save you."