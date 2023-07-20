A new Georgia law raised the weight limit for trucks by eight thousand pounds.
Hundreds of bridges in Georgia are not able to handle this weight limit increase.
Georgia Department of Transportation will be working with local governments to get weight restrictions signs on bridges that could be impacted in their area.
A graphic shown during the latest GDOT and State Transportation Board meeting showed that several of the impacted bridges are in northwest Georgia.
Kent Benson an Engineer for Whitfield County said with the law only being effect until July of 2025, new bridges or recently repaired ones should be able to handle the increased loads.
“If it were to carry on indefinitely then you would expect a 10 to 15 percent reducing in the life span of that bridge. As far as the safety of the bridge for any single truck or maybe a group of trucks at one time crossing the bridge there are not really any safety concerns on a bridge that doesn't already have weight restrictions placed on it,” Benson said.
The weight was 80-thousand pounds, it jumped to 88-thousand only for trucks hauling certain commodities, including logs, and farm products.
Benson said if there are any bridges that are older or need repairs, they could get damaged quicker.
“The bridge might not need to be replaced yet but it may have some erosions around the bridge piling and it may have some other issues that need to be corrected,” Benson said.
Zach Cahalan with the Truck Safety Coalition for what damages may be caused over the next two years while the law is in effect, someone will have to pay for the damages.
“Heavier trucks pay for roughly half of the damage that they cost on our roads and bridges, so someone has to pay and it looks like Georgia lawmakers are okay with forcing that cost on every Georgians,” Cahalan said.
Once the new weight restriction signs are posted, Benson said truck drivers should be mindful of them and abide by the law.
“If he's over the limit, he should have been weighed on his way out, he should know what his axle loading our and maximum load. He should not cross that bridge if that restriction is in place,” Benson said.