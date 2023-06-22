Georgia water enthusiasts can expect enhanced safety measures and responsible water sports practices with the recent passing of House Bill 121 by the Georgia General Assembly.
The legislation, set to take effect on July 1, 2023, changes regulations governing wakeboarding and wakesurfing activities on state waters.
One of the key provisions outlined in the legislation is the establishment of distance restrictions for wakeboarding and wakesurfing activities.
The bill prohibits wakeboarding and wakesurfing within 200 feet of any:
- moored vessel
- wharf
- dock
- pier
- piling
- bridge structure
- shoreline adjacent to residences, public parks, public beaches, public swimming areas, marinas, restaurants, or other public use areas.
These distance restrictions aim to ensure the safety of participants and minimize potential conflicts with other water users.
To further enhance safety, House Bill 121 mandates that all wakeboarders and wakesurfers wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times while engaging in these activities.
Additionally, the legislation stipulates that wakeboarding and wakesurfing should not occur between sunset and sunrise, emphasizing the importance of clear visibility and safe conditions for water sports.
House Bill 121 does not apply to regattas, boat races, marine parades, tournaments, or exhibitions that the commissioner has granted a marine event permit.
While the law enforcement division, including Game Wardens, will begin enforcing the legislation in July, their initial focus will be on educating boaters about the new provisions.
However, repeat offenders or those displaying reckless disregard for the law will face appropriate penalties.
"We want everyone to enjoy their time on the water. We just want them to do it in a safe manner that is respectful of other water users and nearby property owners," emphasized Col. Barnard.