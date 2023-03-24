Just as babies need healthy food to help their bodies grow and develop, they need language nutrition to help their brains grow.
The Tennessee Child Care Resource and Referral Network recently incorporated LENA Grow Interactive Language Development Program into their training for infant, toddler and preschooler educators.
The program helps enhance early literacy skills for children from birth to the age of five.
“Children wear a little vest, it's a light weight, and a talk pedometer which is probably the size of a credit card, very small, and fits within the pocket. They wear it for one day, the whole day, once a week, and it is taking a count of the words between the adult, their caregiver, and the child in the classroom,” Heather Hicks said.
Heather Hicks, the Director of Tennessee Child Care Resource and Referral Network said a CC&R coach collects the devices and downloads the data to gather a report and gives feedback to the early child care educator.
The report shows the highest times of the day for conversation, breaks it down by the hour, and more.
“It can also look at the child and adult interaction so that the educator can see how much time they are spending or how many words are happening with these specific children in the classroom. Which then allows them to receive coaching and strategies around increasing talk in the classroom,” Hicks said.
Hicks said the coaching will ensure that every single child is getting the same quality of care, regardless of how they communicate.
“The more language that children hear, they hear the different sounds, they hear the different words and it increases their vocabulary. The more words we can use, especially if we can use a variety of works with children with some explanation,” Hicks said.
She said the development of early literacy skills is more important than ever before to a child's future.
“When we are thinking about what our state overall is looking at for third grade reading levels and the importance of making sure our kids are at that level. We know that early care and learning that zero to five is really where it begins and that's the foundation of literacy development,” Hicks said.
Click here for more information about LENA Grow.
Click here for more information about CC&R.