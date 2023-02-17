Catoosa County Georgia Tenby Partners, a regional developer and design build construction company, in partnership with Chattanooga based White Oak Enterprises, announced plans for a new industrial park in Catoosa County Georgia.
Cloud Springs I-75 Park can accommodate ±1,130,000 square feet of Class A Industrial Space and is expected to exceed 7 00 Jobs and +$100 million in capital investment.
The new Industrial Park is geared towards attracting advanced manufacturing, research and development, and other technology related businesses.
Catoosa County, The Gateway to Georgia is open for business!
Cloud Springs I 75 Park is located along the GA /TN border in Northwest Georgia adjacent to the City limits of Chattanooga TN. Conveniently situated on I-75, between two interchanges, the industrial park has unparalleled access and visibility to I-75. Recent traffic counts indicate 100,000 vehicles enter and leave the state daily through this I-75 corridor.
Headquartered in Ringgold, GA, Brown Bros Inc, a predominant full-service civil contractor throughout the southeast, is well underway completing the mass grading and other infrastructure improvements to accelerate delivery timelines for Companies looking to make Cloud Springs I-75 Park their home. Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Abatements are in place and the property has been rezoned to I-1 Heavy Industrial Zoning to accommodate various Companies’ needs.
Proud to have Tenby Partners and White Oak Enterprises choose Catoosa County for this major investment in our thriving region, said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Larry Black. Catoosa County is well positioned along the I-75 backbone that supports economic development and quality of life for millions of people. Here at home, more than 80% of our workforce leaves Catoosa County to work in other communities, so the Cloud Springs I 75 Park
promises to keep more of our neighbors working right here in Catoosa County.
‘We are excited to welcome Tenby Partners and White Oak Enterprises to Catoosa County, and appreciative of their investment to create hundreds of jobs in our community. Their $100 million investment to build more than a million square feet of Class-A industrial space is made possible through the hard work of the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority team and the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority. The Cloud Springs I-75 Park will serve as a pillar for the Gateway to Georgia and will generate even more opportunities for investment and job creation.’ - Rick Partain, Chairman; Catoosa County Economic Development Authority.
‘Tenby Partners and White Oak Enterprises are deeply grateful for the support and enthusiasm expressed by the leadership of Catoosa County and Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. The entire community has embraced this new opportunity for economic growth. Amy Jackson, President and CEO of the Catoosa County Chamber and Dan Wright, Catoosa County Manager and Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Earl Gray and their teams have been extremely supportive of efforts to prepare the park for new employers and development. Furthermore, efforts by retired Senator Jeff Mullis and the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority have been critical to work in the region and with the state of Georgia as the park has been prepared for development.’ – Jeff Londis, White Oak Enterprises.
Formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for mid-March, details to follow!
Details on the Cloud Springs I 75 Park can be found at www.ChattanoogaIndustrialProperties.com along with information on other projects in the region.