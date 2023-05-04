Double Up Food Bucks — a healthy food incentive program that “increases low-income shoppers’ purchasing power” — has come to Chattanooga.
A healthy food incentive program, Double Up Food Bucks, is taking off at Brainerd Farmers Market, Crabtree Farms, Gaining Ground Grocery and Main Street Farmers Market.
How it works:
A family that spends $20 in SNAP benefits at a participating site receives an additional $20 in free Double Up Food Bucks to spend on locally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as fresh herbs and seeds or plant starts. (SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.)
Low-income families eat more healthy food, local farmers gain new customers and make more money, and more food dollars stay in the local economy. Each has a ripple effect of benefits, said officials.
Market Days and Locations:
- Brainerd Farmers Market: Open Saturdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April through December. (Located at 20 Belvoir Ave.)
- Crabtree Farms: Open Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April through November. (Located at 1000 E 30th St.)
- Gaining Ground Grocery: Open Wednesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m. Year Round. (Located at 1918 Union Ave.)
- Main Street Farmers Market: Open Wednesdays 4-6 p.m. Year Round. (Located on the corner of W. 20th Street + Chestnut Street)