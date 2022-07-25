While the nation begins to focus on supplying students with learning tools, the Hamilton County Department of Education is making sure teachers are taken care of.
There are about 400 new teachers joining the district this fall and nearly half of them signed up to get free school supplies at the district's teacher supply hub.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, new Hamilton County teachers will get to go into the district's teacher supply hub and walk out with just about everything they'll need for the upcoming school year.
“Everything from crayons and markers, to office supplies like staplers, copy paper, and card stock. We also have odd and ends that were donated by our retiring teachers from last year. A lot of classroom decor, posters, things that our new teachers need because they do not have anything in their classrooms from previous years,” Susannah DeMaria said.
Susannah DeMaria is the Development and Grants Facilitator for Hamilton County Schools.
She knows the supply hub will help the incoming teachers save a substantial amount of money.
“Across the country teachers everywhere spend four-hundred, five-hundred, up to a thousand dollars out of pocket to provide supplies for their classroom. That may be pencils for a student that did not have one that day, classroom decor, organization items, and all sorts of things,” DeMaria said.
DeMaria said she is glad this is available since prices have sky rocketed.
“This really helps them out right now. We are all experiencing a lot of crush from high gas prices and inflation and our teachers are no different so helping them by providing some of those,” DeMaria said.
Hamilton County teachers are thankful that the community has poured into them to make this possible -- not only for them but for the students as well.
“Last year, we had about four or five-hundred teachers come to the grand opening in March. Everyone had a fabulous time and said it was beautiful and well organized and they were so honored that people thought out them and was pleased with the selection of items we had available,” DeMaria said.
Click here for more information on the Stuff the Bus donation drive on July 30.