On Friday, Local 3 News received new information that will help improve blocked train problems for residents and emergency responders in Hixson and Soddy Daisy.
Representative Robin Smith, has worked on legislation to help with the issue.
Now, the city is receiving a $95,000 grant to help reroute traffic and alert drivers of a blocked train advance.
"First of all let me make this a tribute to teamwork. This is how good government is supposed to serve its people," Representative Smith said.
A study published by TDOT and the City of Chattanooga in 2008 showed 33 trains per hour passed over the Soddy Daisy, Thrasher Pike, and Hamill Road locations. In 2019, those numbers more than doubled to 75 trains per hour.
"I'd like to thank Mayor Tim Kelly, thank my councilman Ken Smith...they've both been terrific partners but we also understand TDOT has been a great partner and has finally put this contract in place for some funding, and now we'll move on to help the good folks on Thrasher Pike," she said.
This grant will fund smart city improvements at Hamill Road. With the help of the EPB Gig, there are now enough resources to get message board signals added to alert drivers of a train delay before turning in the direction of the tracks.
"There is already a network of technology that was available for us to tap into to get an interconnecting signal device through the Norfolk Southern folks," she said.
These message board notifications will be placed in the area of Northpoint Boulevard and Hamill Road, Hixson Pike and Cassandra Smith Road, and Cassandra Smith Road and Hamill Road.
"Sometimes, you make incremental progress that ultimately leads to a final solution. This is where I think we are now and again, hats off to TDOT, the City of Chattanooga for making this incremental step to at least put this intra connect signaling devices in place so that there is an advanced warning to commuters that the train crossing is occupied...more importantly to EMS responders and our law enforcement," Smith said.
A blocked train detour can take eight minutes to get around. A reroute improvement like this could help save lives in a life-or-death situation.