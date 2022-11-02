New Food City breaks ground in Kimball, TN

Earlier today, company officials broke ground on the new Food City, located at 514 Main Street in Kimball, TN.
The 49,000 square foot retail supermarket is expected to open late Summer.
“We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community. We look forward to constructing a state-of-the-art supermarket that will create quality jobs and tax revenue for the citizens of Marion County,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The location will include an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar, large café seating area, fireplace, Asian wok, fresh food bar, offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections, hickory wood smoker, brick pizza oven, and fresh sushi.
Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated, seasoned oven ready products and top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef. In-house butchers will be available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.
Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments will go well beyond the normal fare with a huge selection of specialty, gourmet, and vegan items.
The Food City Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items, and more. Rapid checkout service will be provided by five traditional check-out lanes and seven self-checkouts. GoCart curbside pick-up and home delivery will be available for customers wishing to shop on-line.
The store will also include a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a drive-thru, a Food City Gas N’ Go, featuring top quality fuel and diesel, and a Starbucks cafe, offering a wide assortment of blended hot/cold coffees and beverages.
The new location will also feature several award-winning energy saving concepts, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.
“Our customers can expect to find exceptional customer service and top-quality products at the lowest possible prices, along with great variety/selection and some exciting new services,” says Smith.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 148 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.