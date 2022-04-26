The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport will be under construction in a couple of months as part of a $28-million terminal expansion project.
Inside of the Chattanooga Airport there will be growth starting at the TSA security check point and back into the terminal.
“In the security check point it will grow that space so that we can add additional screening lanes through the check point, which is great for our customers. In additional to that it is going to produce three new cover boarding bridges or gates on the new concourse. It will also produce another set of restrooms post security which is much needed, and additional concession space for our customers,” Chattanooga Airport CEO Terry Hart said.
Hart said a renovation has not been done since its opening in the 90's.
That gives us extra capacity with this project to be able to grow additional departures each day for the airline. So, what we will continue to do is have dialogue with existing carriers, new carriers about adding growth here in Chattanooga,” Hart said.
Hart said the airport is already seeing departure growth ahead of the terminal expansion.
On May 7, the Chattanooga Airport will be offering nonstop flights to Miami, Florida.
Right now, it will only be one flight a week on Saturday mornings.
“In addition to that we have applied to the Department of Transportation for a small community air service grant to support service that we believe that will be successful is to Denver, which a hub is out there to be able to get to Denver but also to Points West. We really need to get access to the west,” Hart said.
If the airport receives that grant, Hart knows it will be a huge plus.
He says the terminal expansion comes at a perfect time as the pandemic is starting to fade away, and traveling demand is starting to increase again.
“I really believe with everything that is going on in this region economically we're going to get back where we were and continue our growth here. We have started to see that over the last few months it is starting to uptick a little bit, so we're hopeful that will continue,” Hart said.
The project will begin in early June and is expected to be finished around April of 2024.
Hart said there will not be a lot of interruption for travelers while construction is going on in the airport.