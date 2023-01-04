The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) says that three new sites are under consideration for a new 186,000 square-foot federal courthouse in Chattanooga.
Currently located at 900 Georgia Avenue, the current federal courthouse was built in the 1930s as part of an expanded federal construction program, and cost approximately $493,000 according to the GSA.
The courthouse, once completed, will consist of 7 courtrooms, 9 chambers, and 39 inside secure parking spaces.
The facility will also provide space for the District Clerk, U.S. Probation Office, Bankruptcy Clerk, United States Marshals Services, United States Attorney’s Office, Federal Public Defender and the General Services Administration.
GSA has identified three sites for further analysis. Ordered from north to south, the sites are:
- Portion of 201, 203, 205, and 301 Power Alley (specific size and location to be determined)
- Property bounded by Lindsay Street on the west, E. 8th Street on the north, Houston Street on the east, and extending south to (and including) 814 Lindsay Street
- Portion of (specific size and location to be determined) the property bounded by W. 11th Street on the north, Market Street on the east, W. 12th Street on the south, and Chestnut Street on the west.
“As GSA moves forward with the project, we will continue our partnership with the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, and the City of Chattanooga,” said Region 4 Public Buildings Service Commissioner and Acting Regional Administrator Kevin Kerns. “We look forward to delivering a successful project for the Court, the American people and the City of Chattanooga.”
The GSA will further analyze these sites and seek public comment as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) assessment.
GSA anticipates the NEPA process starting by the end of the first quarter of the calendar year 2023.
More information can be found on the GSA website.