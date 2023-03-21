Users of the American Red Cross' Blood Donor App can now see exactly where they are making a difference.
According to American Red Cross of Tennessee, a new "Donation Destination Map" displays when and where a blood donation is received by a hospital.
📣NEW BLOOD DONOR APP FEATURE! We know you love the Blood Journey. Now you can see a visual representation of which hospitals received your donations. The tappable map pins display the hospital details. Note: Your map may not update until your next donation is sent to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/fSs8zfqve0— American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) March 21, 2023
Donors can track their donations inside the app using the map.
Find information about giving blood on their website here.