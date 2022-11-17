A new exhibit at the Tennessee State Library & Archives highlights images from the Library & Archives collection of over a million historic photographs showing the Volunteer State's residents.
The show, titled 'Tennesseans Through the Lens: Portrait Photography in Tennessee' is open through the end of the year.
Visitors can explore how Tennesseans used portraiture to share pictures of themselves, friends, family members and even celebrities. The exhibit follows changing technology that Tennesseans used to document significant moments in their lives from paintings to photographs.
"They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that adage is evident with our new portrait photography exhibit at the Library & Archives," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage you to come and see this exhibit that tells the stories of Tennesseans through the years."
To preserve Tennessee's history for current and future generations, the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and protects books, records and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on items about Tennessee and Tennesseans.
"We are excited to welcome guests to share some of the most interesting and beautiful photographs in our extensive collections," said Jamie Ritter, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. "Through this exhibit, you will see the evolution of portrait photography from paintings to pocket-sized photographs."
The Library & Archives is home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three constitutions, letters from Tennessee's three presidents, records from 55 former Tennessee governors, a comprehensive collection of Tennessee newspapers dating back to 1791 and original records of the State of Franklin.
Family researchers can also take advantage of the Library & Archives library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms, which are pen for research Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. Research appointments are recommended. With an appointment, Library & Archives staff can help visitors build a list of relevant collection items and can often pull some of the items in advance.
For more information about the Library & Archives or to schedule a research appointment, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.