A new exhibit is on display at the Jewish Cultural Center with a special post-pandemic theme.
"I wanted to have a theme that talked about how people were going from the darkness of Covid or a darkness in their lives to a celebratory light kind of feeling," Ann Treadwell, the program director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga said.
Out of Darkness Into Light is the main theme of the new exhibit at the Jewish Cultural Center. Treadwell said over 200 pieces came in after soliciting artists.
Thirty-six artists are represented along with two collectors.
"The first time I solicited for artists, we had to shut down for Covid immediately thereafter so there was no exhibit, the second time I solicited artists, things were going along and we had to shut down again because we chose to renovate the facility to make it more energy efficient," she said.
She said the exhibit is a perfect display of what the world is going through during the pandemic and how the community found the light.
"The exhibit really is about all sorts of ways that we find likeness out of the feelings of darkness. Sometimes it's psychological sometimes it's philosophical, sometimes it's religious," she said.
Some pieces showcase this theme because of the story that goes along with them. One piece of the exhibit is a Renoir piece.
"There is an original Renoir in the exhibit. It was a piece that was owned during the Holocaust in WWII by a Jewish family and was taken by the family by the Nazis," she said.
The family recovered it post World War II and after the last of the family members died, it was purchased at auction and is now held in trust by a member of the Chattanooga community.
"The piece is actually a happy piece. It's about a sunny fun afternoon, but um, the story behind it is what represents out of darkness into light," she said.
Treadwell encourages the community to visit the exhibit and says she wants the community to know the Jewish Cultural Center and the services of the Jewish Federation are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.