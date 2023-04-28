New details have been discovered on two Hixson Elementary employees pending the conclusion of an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct.
Hixson Elementary teacher Gretchen Hillis and assistant Tammy Rankhorn were suspended on March 6th pending the conclusion of a DCS investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct.
Personnel files show behavior Intervention Teacher Gretchen Hillis is accused of grabbing a child by the back of the neck & forcing his face into the table.
And files for Education Assistant Tammy Rankhorn show she is accused of restraining a student by pinning his arms & chest to a table.
Law enforcement & child services are investigating both incidents and both are suspended without pay.