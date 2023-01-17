The Scenic City has one of the lowest life expectancies in the country, according to a recent MoneyGeek report.
New data analysis shows that, for those born here, Chattanoogans have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. Using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings, the analysis assessed 119 metro areas with populations greater than 250,000 and put Chattanooga on the list of 25 metros with the lowest life expectancies. In Knoxville, life expectancy for those born there was even lower at 75.5 years.
Six of the top 10 communities with the highest life expectancy were in California or Florida, while 3 of the 5 metro areas with the lowest life expectancy were in Alabama.
See the factors that are impacting life expectancy, and have a deeper look into the data at MoneyGeek.