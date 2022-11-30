The nonprofit Adventure Cycling Association says that several newly designated bicycle routes in the U.S. have been named, and one of the longest is here in Tennessee.
U.S. Bicycle Route 21, which is 250.4 miles in length, begins in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, on the Kentucky border, and travels southwest through the Tennessee River Valley to Chattanooga and the Georgia border.
The route rounds Norris Lake, visits Knoxville, passes Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and crosses the ridges east of Chickamauga Lake before making its last stop in Chattanooga. With the designation of USBR 21 in Tennessee, the route now links Cleveland, OH to Atlanta.
Arkansas’ first U.S. Bicycle Route is also the first segment of USBR 80 designated in the country. The new route travels from the Mississippi River on the Tennessee border to the Arkansas River at Little Rock, through rural areas and historical downtowns of the Arkansas Delta.
The U.S. Bicycle Route System is a developing national network of officially designated, numbered, and signed routes that use existing roads, trails, and other facilities appropriate for bike travel.
The system will eventually encompass 50,000 miles of routes and open new opportunities for cross-country travel, regional touring, and commuting by bike. It also benefits communities by providing new bicycle routes, enhancing safety, and increasing tourism and economic activity.
“Milestones matter, and the fact the USBRS is closing in on the 19,000-mile mark speaks to the successful collaboration between the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and our partners at Adventure Cycling,” said Jim Tymon, AASHTO executive director. “State departments of transportation are focused on delivering a safe, multimodal transportation system that offers mobility for all, and opening new routes in new states like Arkansas, which joins the USBRS this year, shows this partnership’s commitment to do just that.”
U.S. Bicycle Routes are developed by state departments of transportation and officially designated by AASHTO. With the new designation and realignments, the U.S. Bicycle Route System now boasts 18,953 miles of routes in 34 states and Washington, D.C. At least 38 states are currently developing additional U.S. Bicycle Routes.
Newly-realigned U.S. Bicycle Routes include:
Minnesota
USBR 41: Added off-road trails to USBR 41 between Grand Portage State Park, at the Canadian border, and St. Paul, including portions of the Gitchi-Gami State Trail on the north shore of Lake Superior and through Duluth.
New York
USBR 11: Moved the northern end of USBR 11 between Sodus Point and the Pennsylvania border near Lindley from a residential area to Sodus Point Beach, on Lake Ontario.
Ohio
USBR 21: Completed the off-road Beechmont Bridge Connector over the Little Miami River in Cincinnati on USBR 21 between Cleveland and Maysville, on the Kentucky border. USBR 21 through Ohio is now more than 90 percent off-road trails.
USBR 25 North: Moved USBR 25 North, between Toledo, on the Michigan border, and Cincinnati, to the east side of the Miami River in Dayton.
USBR 30: Extended the off-road North Coast Inland Trail to the Village of Elmore on USBR 30 between Conneaut, on the Pennsylvania border, and Toledo, on the Michigan border.
USBR 44: Made minor realignments on USBR 44 between Masillon, west of Canton, and the Indiana border.
USBR 50: Made minor realignments on USBR 50 between Steubenville, near the Pennsylvania border, and the Indiana border.