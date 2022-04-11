Another Covid-19 variant is on the rise across the United States. BA.2, a sublineage of Omicron, is responsible for more than three-quarters of the cases nationwide.
Twenty-seven states are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. Here at home, it's business as usual. Cases aren't on the rise, yet.
"It's not an if, it's a when but the big question marks at this point though are because we had such a bad BA.1 spike is what is this one going to look like because there is some cross-protectivity. So we had so many people get Omicron when it went around the first time, in our region that a lot of them between that and vaccination wafts will have some degree of protection," Dr. Jensen Hyde of Erlanger Medical Center said.
The BA.1 sublineage variant of Omicron spiked so quickly that the impact of the spread was significant. Dr. Hyde said as more variants develop, we will reach an endemic phase. This is how viruses live and protecting oneself is the best way to get to that phase.
"Viruses mutate. That's what they do. It's how they function. But for viruses to mutate, they have to replicate and for them to replicate they have to have susceptible hosts. So the reason you hear us all talk about vaccines is that you vaccinate people you decrease the likelihood that they'll become a susceptible host and if they are the virus replicates in their system for a much shorter time and therefore has less opportunity to drive production of variants," she said.
Some northeastern states are discussing reinstating mask mandates and taking other precautions with the B2 variant on the rise.
Dr. Hyde said we know masks are helpful to stop the spread and doesn't foresee those mandates back in place in our area.
She does suggest making the best decisions to protect your family.
"Masks are still a very useful tool particularly if you are using a high-quality mask, so you are thinking about if you've gotten away from wearing masks, particularly at places like grocery stores, movie theatres, if you happen to be in places in close proximity to people where you don't know their vaccination status, particularly in an indoor environment. You may be thinking about going back to wearing masks in sort of a risk-based way," Dr. Hyde said.
Health professionals say the best protection against all variants is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.