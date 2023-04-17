Environmentally safe electric vehicles are becoming more and more common for drivers in the U.S.
We met with a local company working to provide residents different options for eco-friendly transportation.
"They are 100% electric, they're a low speed vehicle, they make zero sound, and they're completely carbon net zero, which is awesome," said Matt Averyhart, Co-founder of Whip.
Matt Averyhart says their goal is to decrease traffic downtown, opening up more parking spaces, and doing that while being eco-friendly.
"We partner with the city to provide transportation for everyone downtown, we partner with groups like the Chattanooga Tourism Bureau to provide transportation for specific events," said Averyhart.
Averyhart says people like to compare his business to Uber. He says they are privately contracted. "Everytime you hop into a Whip, it's actually provided by someone else, you don't have to pay as the customer," said Averyhart.
The micro mobility vehicle is actually bigger than it appears. The six-seater shuttle tops out at about 25 miles per hour.
"They are like a full size vehicle, right, so they're not a golf cart, but they look like a futuristic golf cart," said Averyhart.
Whip will be at the Co-Mobility Summit event, hosted by Co-Lab, on May 9th through the 11th.
"It's a huge event. We're going to be talking about electric vehicles, the future of sustainable mobility, and then where we come in is micro mobility and micro transportation," said Averyhart.
Averyhart says you can follow them on all social medias.
For more information on Whip, you can click here.
For information on the Summit event, click here.