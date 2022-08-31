New company to bring nearly 400 new jobs to Cleveland and Bradley County
A new company plans to bring close to 400 new jobs to the Tennessee Valley area. 
 
IronCraft Attachments was welcomed to Cleveland and Bradley County on Wednesday. 

IronCraft manufactures a full range of agricultural equipment. 

The company first launched in 2014 when it opened its first plant in Decatur, TN. It opened its second manufacturing plant in Athens, TN and continues to grow.

Situated on the old Bendix Corporation property on 20th St this new investment by LFM Capital and the IronCraft company will bring close to 400 new jobs.
 
Bradley County officials stated, "As always, we are grateful for new industry, jobs, and continued investment in our community."

