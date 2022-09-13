A new Chattanooga resident is striking the right note by bringing her music expertise to the community to help others through sound.
A musician since childhood, Jennifer Kearns, went to school for French Horn performance and has appeared on Broadway.
She now brings her musical talents to heal the community through sound therapy.
"I perform on all different types of instruments... singing you know making music that people want to hear for entertainment and now the sounds that I'm using are for healing," Kearns said.
She discovered sound therapy as another way to help others. Her performance-filled life led her back to school to become a music teacher working with children.
When she found sound therapy, she loved that it was backed by science and research and it's just another way to impact people.
"Recently, I wanted to study music therapy. I always wanted to study music therapy just because it's very intriguing and it combines helping people, children," she said.
Here in Chattanooga, Kearns hosts sessions that use tuning forks and other music makers to soothe the mind and spirit.
"With the tuning forks that I use and the pure sounds that come in through the ears, the power of the ears and sound is that it will hit the Vegas Nerve. The Vegas Nerve in the body will directly impact the parasympathetic nervous system which is your stress, your blood pressure. So instantly from the get-go, I can access that Vegas Nerve and get that person into a calm relaxed state," she said.
This treatment can help people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety.
She offers group sound baths, which are like group yoga sessions but with sound therapy.
"I have all of my sound healing instruments, my crystal bowls lined up. I have the small Tibetan bowls. I have wind chimes, a big shamanic drum and I also make background tracks on my computer," she said.
Kearns says one hour of a sound bath can be the equivalent of three or more hours of deep sleep and meditation.
For more information click here.