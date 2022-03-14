A Nashville developer eyeing $150 million in residential and commercial space next to a proposed new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium says "the stars are aligning" for a live-work-play district.
Mark Deutschmann, chief executive of Core Development, said Friday the company is looking at building 400 to 500 homes and up to 20,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale commercial space on 11 acres at the Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe tract.
Also, Core is in early discussions with others about the creation of a 35-acre public park neighboring the foundry site, he said. The vision for the park would be the product of a comprehensive community consultation process, Deutschmann said.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.