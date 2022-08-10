A new small business in Chattanooga is finally open after struggling for more than a year to make it happen.
The owners of The Chattanooga Cookie signed the lease to their building in June of 2021 with the hope of opening the following November. A number of factors pushed the opening to February of 2022 and then every month up until July.
Increased construction costs, re-budgeting plans, design changes, supply chain issues, back orders, and a list of other troubles stood in the way of The Chattanooga Cookie opening its doors in the Scenic City.
“Everything from lighting, to case work, to our vendor supplies, to our exterior signage, everything was taking so long, elevated costs,” Megan McClain said.
Megan McClain is the Founder and CEO of The Chattanooga Cookie.
Megan, her husband, and her twin sister spent countless hours figuring out how they were going to open the store in the midst of the pandemic.
“I think the biggest factor in us moving forward was our faith in Chattanooga as a community. Chattanooga supports small and local businesses whole heartily, so we knew maybe we won't pay off our funding when we thought, maybe the profitability will be pushed back from our original business plan, but Chattanooga supports small and local businesses,” McClain said.
McClain said the grand opening was finally held on July 30.
“It feels good to have something to show for all of this effort over the past year. It feels good to have such a positive reception and everybody has such good things to say about the cookies,” said Jessica McDaniel.
Jessica McDaniel is McClain's twin sister and the mastermind behind the flavors The Chattanooga Cookie has to offer.
She said all of the flavors are amazing, but there are a few must tries.
“I might go with our peanut butter white chocolate. It is definitely the best seller. A close second would be the chocolate chip because everybody has had a chocolate chip. So you have something to compare it to and you can appreciate how good it really it,” McDaniel said.
The cookie makers will be hosting a Family and Friends night on Friday, August 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
