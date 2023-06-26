Buc-ee's Sevierville, proclaimed as the world's largest travel center, will offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal, and drink options for travelers on the go.
The new travel center also features a state-of-the-art car wash (coming soon) along with the same award-winning restrooms.
The new location will be on I-40 at Exit 407 in Sevierville and TDOT is warning there may be some traffic disruptions during the grand opening.
This is the second Buc-ee's in Tennessee, the other in Crossville, TN.
There is also one on I-75 in Calhoun, Georgia.
The new Buc-ee’s in Sevierville at I-40 Exit 407 is set to open on Monday, June 26. We expect heavy traffic in the area so please use extreme caution. This animation gives motorists a look at how to get to there. @THPKnoxville @SeviervillePD @SevierSheriff @SeviervilleTN pic.twitter.com/zQR8iLQFGz— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 22, 2023
“Buc-ee’s Sevierville, located at ‘The 407,’ is nestled in the gateway to Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, Gatlinburg, and of course, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “We are thrilled to join such a beautiful community that has long since been a destination for travelers from around the world.”