A Chattanooga entrepreneur has plans underway in the Sequatchie Valley to create one of the world’s most unique and sought-after fly-in adventure resorts and residential communities.
The development was announced February 4th in FLYING MAG.
Craig Fuller, a Chattanooga-based media entrepreneur credited for the idea and development, stated that it will be a haven for general aviation enthusiasts.
The release says just 30 miles northwest of metro Chattanooga and 90 miles southeast of Nashville, The Fields at Fall Creek will span 1,500 acres of breathtaking landscape that ranges from lush meadows and forests to rolling hills and mountain views.
When complete, The Fields will comprise 800 residential homes—many with hangars—180 vacation villa rentals, an outdoor adventure center, and, of course, its own paved runway.
The high-end luxury homes will feature a modern farm-style aesthetic to reflect and honor the traditions of the area in which the community is located.
The initial phase will develop 99 homes with aircraft hangars ranging from 1,500 square feet to 4,000 square feet, all with direct runway access. The airfield, community center, pool, playground, and nearby light-retail and commercial properties will also be developed during Phase I.
There are also plans for a high-end craft farm-to-table restaurant and grocery store.
Fuller is the founder and CEO of FreightWaves—the world’s leading supply chain intelligence and news platform for the global logistics industry—acquired and became CEO of FLYING Media Group. Both businesses are based in Chattanooga.
Fully says the plans for the fly-in community developed from an entirely different idea, initially, but believes the development comes with many benefits.
The first benefit is that residents will benefit from the state of Tennessee’s tax-friendly environment (no state income tax or capital gains tax).
Bledsoe County has one of the lowest tax rates in Tennessee, and therefore, the country.
Fuller also says another benefit to the development is that The Fields is located in class-G uncontrolled airspace and will offer the only paved airport within 30 miles, relieving its resident-pilots from the hassles of dealing with air traffic control and airspace congestion.
Groundbreaking will begin this spring, with some residents expected to move in as early as 2023.