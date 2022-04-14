State leaders are working to pass HB2663/SB2806-a bill that would help implement new and existing mental health court treatment programs throughout Tennessee.
If the bill passes, it would be a part of the state's budget.
The Hamilton County Court system has been working with state leaders and is currently taking steps to make sure criminal defendants with underlying mental health conditions are getting the help they need, instead of simply throwing them in jail.
They do this through either through drug court or a mental health court that offers support, treatment and holds the defendants accountable.
"More and more today, our prosecutors' office and judges across Hamilton County are seeing the benefit of some sort of a compliance or a probationary model that requires a defendant to be going to their doctor," said Hamilton County Judge Alexander McVeagh," to being drug screened, being monitored, making sure they are not self medicating, but also taking the medications that are prescribed by their doctors as part of an adjudication of their underlying defense."
He says they draw a distinction between the most violent offenders and lesser charges.
Judge McVeagh is a champion behind the diversionary programs, breaking down the barriers of mental health stigma by giving defendants an opportunity to get the psychological or recovery help they need.
"In my opinion, some of the perceptions surrounding mental illness and drug and alcohol substance use disorder (are) changing in our community," he said.
The court system has been taking a different approach for the last several years than just criminalizing the defendants, ramping up efforts now more than ever.
"It's become more and more accepted than simply throwing someone into custody at Silverdale will not solve the underlying issue," said Judge McVeagh.
Mental health issues, substance abuse disorders, and overdoses are on the rise since the pandemic, and some state leaders said they want to fund programs to rehabilitate defendants.
"We have done a great job in our state of doing drug courts we want to move into mental health courts and provide funding and this is assistance to get people the help that they need," said Speaker Cameron Sexton.
The Mental Health Treatment Act of 2022 (HB2663/SB2806) is intended to do just that.
Drug Courts, mental health courts, and veteran courts are the places that would receive funding from the state.
Hamilton County currently does not have a veteran court, but they are looking into making that possible.
It is believed the expansion of mental health courts could also reduce jail costs, saving taxpayer money.
The Mental Health Treatment Act of 2022 is working its way through the general assembly.
"The ultimate goal being to keep our community safe and make these folks productive members of society," said Judge McVeagh.
Speaker Sexton's office said the senate will her a discussion on the bill next week.