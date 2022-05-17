New art studio "Good Works Art + Social" opens in Red Bank

Over the course of the pandemic, staple businesses have come and gone, but there’s some good news in Red Bank as a fun and exciting art studio opened their doors Saturday.
Courtney Workman has always has a passion for art. As an art teacher, she and her husband Cody Workman decided it was finally time to combine her creativity and his woodworking skills and open, Good Works Art and Social.
"Our heart is that we want to create a community of artists and this is the place to do so," said Courtney.
After thinking long and hard about what to name their new company, Cody said they drew inspiration from their last name and their faith.
“Part of our mission statement in our marriage comes from Ephesians 2:10, 'For we are his workmanship created through Christ Jesus to do good works'. So we stand strongly with that verse," explained Cody.
With the idea and business name ready to go, all the Workmans had left was to find a location to open up the studio. They said they found the perfect spot in Red Bank.
“I suppose it was up and coming for quite sometime and we truly just wanted to be apart of that coming, but more importantly just apart of the community and we couldn’t think of a better place to do it than in Red Bank.”
With other creative businesses nearby the Good Works Art and Social studio, the newlyweds hope to turn Red Bank into an art district.
They said you don’t have to be Pablo Picasso to have a good time at their studio.
“People are able to choose a project on our website and it will be either a DIY project or a painted canvas and they will come in and it will be prepared for them, it will be instructor-led and we will guide them through each of the steps," Courtney said walking us through the process.
Besides offering painting and woodworking opportunities, the Workmans said they’re open for parties, bachelorettes or just a place to hang out with your friends.
The Workmans said they’re looking forward to a bright future in Red Bank.
“I really want this to feel like home. A safe place to create, some place that feels like you can just walk in," said Courtney.
You can learn more about the art studio, including their hours by, clicking here.